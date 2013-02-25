* Polling stations close at 1400 GMT, when first polls
published
* 5-Star Movement of comic Grillo shakes up race
* Sharply lower turnout adds to uncertainty
* Centre-left leading in opinion polls but Senate race open
By Gavin Jones and Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Feb 25 Italy's parliamentary election drew
to a close on Monday with a predicted surge in protest votes
raising uncertainty over the chances it will result in a
government strong and stable enough to fend off the danger of a
new euro zone crisis.
Opinion polls before the two-day vote gave the centre-left
coalition led by Pier Luigi Bersani a narrow lead and Italian
stocks and bonds rose as traders bet on a pro-reform government
possibly backed by outgoing Prime Minister Mario
Monti.
But the race has been complicated by deep voter anger
against biting austerity measures and a wave of political and
corporate scandals, boosting the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement.
"I'm sick of the scandals and the stealing," said Paolo
Gentile, a 49-year-old Rome lawyer who said he had voted for
5-Star, which is set to make a huge impact at its first general
election.
"We need some young, new people in parliament, not the old
parties that are totally discredited," he said.
Many voters interviewed outside polling stations by Reuters
on Sunday and Monday expected the next government would quickly
collapse, thwarting efforts to end an economic crisis that has
plunged Italy into its longest recession for 20 years.
"I'm very pessimistic, I don't think that whoever wins will
last long or be able to solve the problems of this country,"
said Cristiano Reale, a 43 year-old salesman in Palermo, Sicily.
He said he would vote for the far left Civil Revolution group.
A bitter campaign, fought largely over economic issues, has
been closely watched by financial markets, anxious about the
risk of a return of the kind of debt crisis that took the whole
euro zone close to disaster and brought technocrat prime
minister Monti to office in 2011..
Italy, the currency bloc's third largest economy, is pivotal
to stability in the region as a whole. The period of maximum
peril for the euro common currency was when Rome's borrowing
costs were spiralling out of control at the end of 2011.
So far investors have been relatively sanguine, betting on a
stable government with a market-friendly policy stance.
But it is unclear if such a government would be strong or
united enough to push through reforms.
ANTI-EURO FORCES
"There are similarities between the Italian elections and
last year's ones in Greece, in that pro-euro parties are losing
ground in favour of populist forces," said Mizuho chief
economist Riccardo Barbieri.
"An angry and confused public opinion does not see the
benefits of fiscal austerity and does not trust established
political parties."
Voting ends at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), with the first polls of
the likely result due shortly afterwards. Projections based on
the vote count will be issued through the afternoon and the
final result should be known late on Monday or early Tuesday.
An extremely close Senate race is expected in several
battleground regions and this could delay the final result.
The election result is likely to be the most fragmented in
decades, with the old left-right division disrupted by the rise
of 5-Star, led by fiery Genoese comic Beppe Grillo, and by
Monti's decision to run at the head of a centrist bloc.
"It will be a vote of protest, maybe of revolt," said
Corriere della Sera, Italy's largest newspaper, on Monday.
It noted that for the first time the winning coalition is
unlikely to get more than a third of the votes, making it harder
to govern and likely opening weeks of complicated negotiations.
It is unclear how Grillo's rise will influence the result,
with some pollsters saying it increases the chances of a clear
win for the centre-left, led by Bersani's Democratic Party (PD),
because 5-Star is taking votes mainly from Berlusconi.
After the first day of voting on Sunday, about 54 percent of
voters had cast their ballots, a sharp fall on the level of 62.5
percent seen at the same stage in the last election in 2008.
Bad weather, including heavy snow in some areas, is thought
to have hampered the turnout in Italy's first post-war election
to be held in winter. This could favour the centre-left, whose
voters tend to be more committed than those on the right, which
has strong support among older people.
"Given the lower turnout, people are betting on a victory of
the centre-left," said a Milan trader.
CALL TO ARMS
The 5-Star Movement, backed by a frustrated younger
generation increasingly shut out of full-time jobs, could
challenge former premier Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom
(PDL) party as Italy's second largest political force.
"Come on, it isn't over yet," was Monday's front page
headline in Il Giornale daily, owned by Berlusconi's brother, a
call to arms to get out the vote.
The 76-year-old Berlusconi, has pledged sweeping tax cuts
and echoed Grillo's attacks on Monti, Germany and the euro in an
extraordinary media blitz that has halved the lead of the
centre-left since the start of the year.
Support for Monti's centrist coalition meanwhile has faded
after he led a lacklustre campaign and he appears set to trail
well behind the main parties.
Monti helped save Italy from a mounting debt crisis when he
replaced a discredited Berlusconi in November 2011, but with the
economy in its longest recession for 20 years, polls suggest
that few Italians now see him as the saviour of the country.
"I voted for the PD because a PD win is the only way to have
a stable government and we need stability or we will end up like
Greece," said Viola Rossi, an 80 year-old pensioner from Rome.
After drawing hundreds of thousands of supporters to its
final campaign rally on Friday, Grillo has said he fears voting
fraud to try to block a massive breakthrough, telling his
supporters to wet the lead in the pencils they use to vote to
prevent the crosses being rubbed out.
Whatever government emerges will inherit an economy that has
been stagnant for much of the past two decades and problems
ranging from record youth unemployment to a dysfunctional
justice system and a bloated public sector.
Italy's electoral laws guarantee a strong majority in the
lower house to the party or coalition that wins the biggest
share of the national vote, expected to be the centre-left.
However the Senate, elected on a region-by-region basis, is
more complicated and the result could turn on a handful of
regions where results are too close to call, including Lombardy
in the rich industrial north and the southern island of Sicily.
Many politicians and analysts believe Bersani and Monti will
end up in an alliance after the vote, despite a number of
bad-tempered exchanges during the campaign and Monti's
insistence that he will not join forces with Bersani's leftist
allies.
As well as the national election, voters are also casting
their ballots to elect new regional administrations in Lombardy,
Lazio and Molise.