ROME Dec 6 The head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party said on Thursday his group would continue supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti in parliament but that President Giorgio Napolitano would have to decide whether to call an election if the centre-right withheld its support.

"We repeat our willingness to support the government until the end of its term," Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani told reporters after Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party walked out of a confidence vote in the Senate.

"But we think that if the PDL confirms this position, the head of state will find the right ways and forms to manage this incident in the most orderly form possible for the good of the country," he said following a meeting with party leaders.