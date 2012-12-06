ROME Dec 6 The head of Italy's centre-left
Democratic Party said on Thursday his group would continue
supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti in parliament but that
President Giorgio Napolitano would have to decide whether to
call an election if the centre-right withheld its support.
"We repeat our willingness to support the government until
the end of its term," Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi
Bersani told reporters after Silvio Berlusconi's People of
Freedom (PDL) party walked out of a confidence vote in the
Senate.
"But we think that if the PDL confirms this position, the
head of state will find the right ways and forms to manage this
incident in the most orderly form possible for the good of the
country," he said following a meeting with party leaders.