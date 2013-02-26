ROME Feb 26 An ally of Silvio Berlusconi is
leading in the vote for the Lombardy regional government, a key
race that could have a major impact on national politics,
according to an opinion poll published on SkyTG 24.
The poll, first issued on Monday and repeated on Tuesday,
points to a win for Northern League leader Roberto Maroni that
could reinforce the coalition between Berlusconi's centre-right
People of Freedom (PDL) party and the pro-devolution League.
The Lombardy ballot, which took place on the same day as the
general election which failed to produce a parliamentary
majority, has no direct effect on the national vote but a loss
for Maroni would be a blow to the fragile centre-right alliance.
The Sky Italia poll gave Maroni taking 38 percent of the
vote, three points ahead of his nearest rival.
Counting in the regional poll began on Tuesday and a result
is not expected until later in the afternoon.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie)