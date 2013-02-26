BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment enters into Investment Agreement
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
MILAN Feb 26 Italian BTP futures were down almost 3 percent in early trade after inconclusive elections left Italy facing political deadlock and rekindled concern the euro zone debt crisis could once again flare up.
BTP futures contracts were trading at 109.10 at 0709 GMT, down 3.08 percent from Monday while the European stock market Eurostoxx 50 futures were indicated down 3.3 percent, a prediction shares would fall.
"There is around a third of Italy that wants to destroy everything. We'll be happy if we end the day with a 4 percent fall in the stock market," said a Milan equities trader.
Rome will face a key market test later as it offers 8.75 billion euros of 6-month BOTs at 1000 GMT.
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
NEW YORK, May 31 Puerto Rico's government will pay about $2 billion a year to ensure continued payouts to beneficiaries of the U.S. territory's impoverished pensions, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Wednesday.