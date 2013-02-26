MILAN Feb 26 The spread between yields on
10-year Italian and German government bonds widened to a maximum
since Dec. 10 after inconclusive elections left Italy with no
defined majority in parliament, raising concerns of political
deadlock.
At 0732 GMT the closely-watched 10-year bond yield spread
between Italy's BTP and Germany's Bunds was at
343 basis points against 283 basis points at the close on
Monday.
The yield on Italy's 10-year BTP rose to 4.87 percent from
4.448 percent at the close on Monday.
The unstable election outcome is expected to weigh on bonds
and shares on Tuesday as the Italian political deadlock has
rekindled concern the euro zone debt crisis could once again
flare up.
