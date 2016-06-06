ROME, June 6 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Monday he was not happy with the result of weekend local
elections, which saw his Democratic Party lose ground, but
predicted it would have no bearing on a key referendum set for
October.
Renzi, who has said he will resign if he loses the
referendum on constitutional reform, told reporters the
municipal ballot was fragmented, with support for leftist,
rightist and anti-establishment parties highly fractured.
"I do not believe there is a correlation between the local
election and the referendum," Renzi said. "I am not worried."
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Steve Scherer)