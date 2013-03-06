By Danilo Masoni
| MILAN, March 6
MILAN, March 6 An alliance between Beppe
Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Italy's
centre-left could pave the way for tough conflict of interest
rules, forcing Silvio Berlusconi to choose between politics or
his vast media empire.
Born out of a daring bet on commercial television in the
1980s, the former prime minister's Mediaset has become
one of Europe's largest broadcasters with the help of soft
Italian anti-trust laws and a favourable regulatory environment.
Now Pier Luigi Bersani, whose centre-left formation won
control of the lower house in last week's inconclusive election,
says he wants to pass a tough conflict of interest law that
could force Berlusconi to shed the jewel of his 4-billion-euro
($5.2 billion) empire.
"An agreement between Bersani and Grillo could mean a
downsizing of Mediaset or possibly force Berlusconi to chose
between politics and ownership," said Francesco Siliato,
communications professor at Milan's Polytechnic university.
"Berlusconi has every interest in ensuring that everything
remains as it is."
It still remains unclear whether Bersani will manage to form
a government or persuade populist Grillo to back him through a
vote of confidence or by voting for individual laws.
But Grillo, whose election campaign spurned television in
favour of the Internet and live public meetings, has promised to
get rid of Italian monopolies and has singled out broadcasting
as one of the sectors that needs to be opened up.
Bersani, who ruled out a grand coalition with Berlusconi
saying the centre-right leader had "no concept of responsibility
beyond his own interests", has also spoken in favour of an
overhaul of Italy's communications sector.
"If the centre-left and the 5-Star Movement converge into an
alliance, Mediaset would certainly be a potential victim," said
Claudio Aspesi, analyst at Sanford Bernstein in London.
"The market is underestimating the possible regulatory risks
the company is facing."
Shares in Mediaset have fallen about 11 percent to their
lowest in two months since the election, underperforming a 2
percent fall in the blue-chip Milan index and giving it
a market capitalisation of around 1.8 billion euros.
Berlusconi's ownership of Mediaset, which captures more than
60 percent of television advertising spend, has long been an
anomaly that critics say has been a major factor in his
dominance of Italian politics for almost 20 years.
UNDER PRESSURE
Being forced to choose between business and politics would
undermine the very nature of the 76-years-old tycoon's formula
of mixing politics and media.
The three-time prime minister controls a financial empire
that spans top-flight soccer team AC Milan, Italy's biggest book
publisher Mondadori and Spanish broadcaster Mediaset
Espana.
His eldest son and Mediaset deputy chairman Pier Silvio, 43,
also sits on the board of Italy's most powerful investment bank,
Mediobanca.
According to a February study by three European university
professors which looked at data on elections back to 1994 when
Berlusconi first ran for office, the longer Mediaset was
established in a region the stronger the support for his party.
Longer exposure to Mediaset broadcasting lifted his share of
regional votes by an average of 1-2 percentage points, said the
study by Ruben Durante at Paris's Sciences Po, Paolo Pinotti of
Milan's Bocconi university and Andrea Tesei of London's Queen
Mary university.
The potential political problems for Mediaset could compound
a steady increase in commercial pressure that has slowly
undermined its dominance alongside the impact of Italy's harsh
recession on its advertising revenues.
It closed 2012 with its first-ever annual net loss and is
also expected to end in the red this year, hit by the economic
slowdown and competition from News Corp pay-TV unit Sky
Italia and web players like Google Inc.
Media industry experts say that after failing to diversify
into TV production and turn its pay-TV unit into a profitable
business, Mediaset remains tied to an outdated business model
which is too focused on traditional advertising.
In the wake of the election, Citi analyst Mauro Baragiola
warned investors he expected advertisers to further tighten
their belts, noting how during the campaign television proved
was less efficient than the web in attracting voters.
"Mediaset needs more innovation (difficult) or to scale down
its operations to a smaller cash-cow broadcaster," he said.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by James
Mackenzie in Rome; Editing by Sophie Hares)