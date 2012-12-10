MILAN Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti, who said on Saturday he would resign as soon as the
country's budget for 2013 is approved, told daily La Repubblica
he does not know what his political future is.
"I don't know," he was quoted as saying in an article
published on Monday. "If I had to ...describe my feelings today,
I would say that I am very concerned."
Monti has previously said he would not stand in the next
election, now expected to take place in February. But potential
allies among smaller centrist groups note he has not definitely
closed the door on the idea either.
Monti was also quoted as saying he chose to announce his
plan on Saturday to give markets time to absorb a possible
shock.