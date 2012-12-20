* Both left and right worried by Monti candidacy
* Monti runs big risks if he stands
* Berlusconi fighting to restore centre-right
By Barry Moody
ROME, Dec 20 Silvio Berlusconi joined forces
with his leftwing opponents on Thursday to warn Mario Monti
against standing in the coming election, as uncertainty over the
outgoing premier's plans stoked political tension in Italy.
Berlusconi told a radio phone-in programme it would be
"morally questionable" for Monti to run, emphasising the risks
of him being caught in right-left crossfire if he throws his hat
in the ring and loses his status of being above the fray.
Monti, who has governed as a non-partisan technocrat since
last year, is expected to announce his plans after the 2013
budget is approved and parliament is dissolved, but has refused
to say anything before then, fuelling fevered speculation over
what role he will play in the election.
On Thursday, he made what sounded like a pre-campaign
speech, telling Fiat car workers in southern Italy that it would
be irresponsible for Italians to throw away the sacrifices they
have made during a year of debt cutting austerity under his
government.
Berlusconi, bidding for his fifth term as prime minister,
has repeatedly attacked Monti's policies and promised again on
Thursday to abolish a hated housing tax he imposed.
Some reports say Monti will announce his candidacy at the
weekend but political sources told Reuters that he was preparing
to endorse one big centrist group or several smaller ones which
would sign up to policies continuing the fiscal discipline he
has imposed over the last year to calm a financial crisis.
Such groups, ranging from the existing UDC party of Pier
Ferdinando Casini to a new civic movement founded by Ferrari
boss Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, are campaigning for Monti as
next prime minister, effectively making him a candidate if he
endorses them.
Entering the campaign could pose many risks for Monti,
including reducing the chances that he would become Italy's
president if he does not succeed in winning the premiership
after an election now almost certain to be held on Feb. 24.
Pollsters say the centrist groupings associated with Monti
would increase their vote from below 10 percent to up to 15
percent if he takes the field, but that might not be enough to
guarantee a major post-election role for the former European
commissioner.
The centre-left Democratic Party is likely to win up to 35
percent of the vote according to pollsters and is currently
considered certain to win the election.
But it may need to form an alliance with the centre to
ensure control of the upper house and calm market fears that it
would follow leftwing policies despite its stated commitment to
fiscal discipline.
BERLUSCONI AGAINST MONTI CANDIDACY
Berlusconi expressed agreement with senior centre-left
politician Massimo D'Alema who said a week ago it would be
illogical and questionable for Monti to stand against a party
that had supported his reforms for the last year.
Other critics suggest it would be just as questionable for
Monti to campaign at the same time as he remains as caretaker
prime minister after his resignation.
Berlusconi said on the radio programme: "I would be
surprised if Monti participated directly in the election."
The billionaire media magnate said it would not be in
Monti's interests to head up weak centrist groups.
Both the centre-left and Berlusconi's centre-right fear he
will suck votes away from them, and are therefore likely to
attack him personally during what promises to be a
no-holds-barred campaign.
Monti restored respect for Italy and brought its dangerously
ballooning borrowing rates under control after taking over from
the scandal-plagued Berlusconi in November 201l.
But while foreign investors, business leaders and European
partners are desperate for Monti to return, his painful
austerity policies of tax hikes and spending cuts have made him
unpopular for many voters.
A poll this week by the SWG institute showed 61 percent of
Italians opposed him standing for election.
Formerly immune from the wide contempt for
corruption-tarnished politicians, Monti has recently become a
political football.
Berlusconi, whose party is polling around 16.5 percent --
less than half than when it won the last election in 2008 --
says he will stand down if Monti agrees to lead the
centre-right, something considered virtually impossible.
Meanwhile Berlusconi, for two decades Italy's most skilful
political operator, has used all his huge media power to push
himself to centre stage since he declared he would stand in the
election two weeks ago, appearing almost daily.
Although he has lost some of his unrivalled powers of
communication, Berlusconi's return to the field has pushed his
party's ratings up by three percent as he promises to abolish
the housing tax and accuses Monti of being Germany's puppet.
In Thursday's radio show he said the centrists with or
without Monti would only increase the victory of the centre-left
in the election and split the "moderate" vote.
Berlusconi, awaiting a verdict early next year in a trial in
which he is accused of paying an underage prostitute, has little
or no chance of winning the election but is trying to gain
enough votes in the upper house to sabotage a centre-left
government after the election.
To this end he is working simultaneously to rebuild his
alliance with the separatist Northern League and to stop
moderates in his own party breaking away to join the pro-Monti
centre.
He is helped by the current electoral law which grants party
leaders total control over who can stand for parliament, giving
him huge powers of patronage.