Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
MELFI, Italy Dec 20 Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday warned Italians against throwing away the results achieved by his technocrat government after an election expected in February.
"It would be irresponsible to waste the many sacrifices Italians have made," Monti said in a speech in the southern city of Melfi.
The results of those sacrifices could easily be "swept away" if Italians allowed themselves to be tempted by election promises he said were "far from reality".
Monti is widely expected to announce this weekend that he will be willing to participate in some way in the election, either by endorsing parties that want him to return as prime minister or by standing as a candidate himself.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.