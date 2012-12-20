MELFI, Italy Dec 20 Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday warned Italians against throwing away the results achieved by his technocrat government after an election expected in February.

"It would be irresponsible to waste the many sacrifices Italians have made," Monti said in a speech in the southern city of Melfi.

The results of those sacrifices could easily be "swept away" if Italians allowed themselves to be tempted by election promises he said were "far from reality".

Monti is widely expected to announce this weekend that he will be willing to participate in some way in the election, either by endorsing parties that want him to return as prime minister or by standing as a candidate himself.