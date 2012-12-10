PARIS Dec 10 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici voiced confidence in Italy's future reform path
despite a new political crisis on Monday, forecasting that
ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi would not return to power.
"The direction that Italy has been going in for the last
year and a half is a solid direction, there is no reason to
worry," Moscovici told Reuters in an interview.
"Berlusconi is returning to politics but I'm convinced that
he will not return to power," he added.
Current Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he
would stand down once the 2013 budget is approved, after losing
the support of Berlusconi's centre-right PDL, the largest party
in parliament. Berlusconi said he would run for office again.
