By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS Dec 10 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici voiced confidence in Italy's future reform path on
Monday despite a new political crisis, forecasting that
ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi would not return to power.
"The direction that Italy has been going in for the last
year and a half is a solid direction, there is no reason to
worry," Moscovici told Reuters in an interview.
"Berlusconi is returning to politics but I'm convinced that
he will not return to power," he said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he
would stand down once the 2013 budget is approved, after losing
the support of Berlusconi's centre-right PDL, the largest party
in parliament. Berlusconi said he would run for office again.
Monti's announcement sparked fears Italy could stray from
the path of economic reform after general elections which are
now expected to be brought forward to February. The euro fell on
Monday and Italian shares and bond prices tumbled.
"We continue to have confidence in Monti's government and
our Italian partners," Moscovici said, adding that "questioning"
in financial markets was normal during an electoral period.
Berlusconi was forced to resign last year during a
ballooning euro zone debt crisis that had pulled Italy into its
vortex while his government put off needed reforms, and amid a
sex scandal involving his "bunga bunga" parties.
Moscovici said that it was not necessarily a bad thing that
Berlusconi had provoked the latest political crisis. "He is not
the worst opponent that the progressive or simply serious forces
could have."
The new political crisis risks reigniting tensions in
Europe's debt crisis, after a recent lull thanks in part to
leaders' pledge to build a banking union with a European Central
Bank-led supervisor.
EU finance ministers, who are to due to discuss bank
supervision on Wednesday, have been at odds over how the
mechanism should be structured and how much power the European
Central Bank should have.
"The outline of a solution is on the table, but for that all
banks most be supervised and the ECB must have supervisory
powers either directly or indirectly," Moscovici said.
He said he understood German concerns about losing oversight
of the savings banks and said that the ECB's supervisory powers
should reflect that.
"We can envisage degrees of supervision depending on banks'
size, but on one condition - that in the end the European
Central Bank holds the ultimate responsibility," he said.
