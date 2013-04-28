ROME, April 28 Prime Minister Enrico Letta's new Italian government was sworn in on Sunday with pomp and ceremony at the presidential palace and is expected to face its first confidence vote in parliament on Monday.

Letta, 46, the moderate deputy head of the Democratic Party (PD), on Saturday ended two months of political stalemate since February's inconclusive election when he brought together former political rivals in a broad coalition government.

Letta's ministers stepped forward one by one to swear allegiance to the republic before President Giorgio Napolitano, who personally picked Letta as prime minister and had a central sole in the choice of his cabinet team.