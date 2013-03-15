* Lower house, Senate to vote on speakers again on Saturday
* May give pointer to prospects of forming government
* Stable government needed for urgent economic reformS
* New parliament sets record for women, youth
By Giselda Vagnoni and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, March 15 Italy's new parliament sat on
Friday for the first time since an inconclusive general election
produced a political stalemate that meant deputies and senators
were unable even to elect speakers for either chamber.
The February election gave the centre left a majority in the
lower house but not in the Senate, leaving it unable to form a
government and raising the spectre of a return to the polls and
the threat of renewed market turmoil.
Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has so far ruled out
any deal with Berlusconi's centre-right bloc, the second-biggest
force in parliament. But his overtures to the major new force in
Italian politics - Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement - have been rebuffed.
"We are ready for anything," Roberta Lombardi, the 5-Star
Movement's leader in the lower house, told reporters when asked
if she was prepared to go back to the ballot box.
Only once the two speakers have been elected can President
Giorgio Napolitano begin formal consultations with party leaders
to see if there is any prospect of forming a government.
But in a stark symptom of the stalemate, the 630 lower house
deputies and 315 senators sitting on Friday failed to elect
either. Voting in both houses will resume on Saturday.
After the votes, Berlusconi accused Bersani's Democratic
Party (PD) for "irresponsible tactical manoeuvres" that "ignore
the election result," according to a statement posted on his
Facebook page.
Berlusconi said a government "not only must be found but
will be found" and harangued Bersani for ignoring his overtures
to form a left-right government.
YOUTH
Businesses, bankers and foreign governments have all voiced
hope that Italy can form a government capable of reforms needed
to lift the euro zone's third-largest economy out of stagnation.
The fiery Grillo has promised not to support any government
not led by his own movement. He has rejected any backroom deal
with the parties he blames for dragging Italy into crisis.
Grillo is the only party leader who does not have a
parliamentary seat as did not to run for election, choosing
instead to lead his movement from beyond the corridors of power.
All other leaders were present in parliament except
Berlusconi, who was discharged from hospital late on Friday
after a week of treatment for an eye complaint.
An opinion poll published on Friday showed the 5-Star
Movement had maintained its support in the three weeks since the
election, suggesting that any return to the polls could well
produce a similar result.
If the parties cannot form a government, Napolitano could
ask an outsider to try to lead a technocrat administration,
similar to the last one led by Mario Monti.
However, there is no guarantee the elected parties would
agree to support such an arrangement this time.
As well as his health problems, Berlusconi faces two trials
this month that have occupied much of his attention and
contributed to the bitter political climate.
He is charged with paying for sex with a nightclub dancer
when she was still a minor and, in a separate trial, is
appealing against a four-year sentence for tax fraud.
While Italians and foreign investors are frustrated that the
election failed to produce a clear result, the vote did inject
more youth into parliament and a big increase in women.
It will be by far the youngest parliament in Italian
history, thanks largely to 5-Star's 163 deputies and senators,
none of whom have any previous parliamentary experience.
The lawmakers' average age of 48 is lower than that of their
counterparts in Germany, France, Spain, Britain and the United
States. The proportion of women has jumped to around 31 percent
from 20 percent.