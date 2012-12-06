ROME Dec 6 Former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's party indicated on Thursday it would not vote
against economic reforms by the technocrat government of Prime
Minister Mario Monti, despite walking out of a confidence vote.
Fabrizio Cicchitto, People of Freedom (PDL) party leader in
the chamber of deputies, said the party would continue to act
responsibly.
"We will do our duty to the utmost to...allow the chamber to
operate," he said.
The PDL earlier walked out of a confidence vote in the
Senate and said it would abstain in a similar vote later in the
chamber of deputies, raising the risk that the Monti government
could fall.