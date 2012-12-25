* Italy holds national elections Feb 24-25
* Catholic Church has dumped Berlusconi but is wary of the
left
* Pope's Christmas comments seen by some as support for
Monti
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Dec 25 Pope Benedict sent a political
Christmas greeting to Italians on Tuesday as they head into an
election campaign expected to be brutal and bitter: think,
cooperate for the common good and don't discard values when
making big choices.
The pope, in his Christmas greetings in 65 languages, said
in his special message to Italians that he hoped the spirit of
the day would "make people reflect, favour the spirit of
cooperation for the common good and lead to a reflection on the
hierarchy of values when making the most important of choices".
Italy holds national elections on Feb 24-25 to choose a new
parliament and a new government.
Given that Italy's Catholic Church has turned its back on
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - who is trying to make
a comeback even though his previous terms were mired in sex
scandals and judicial woes - Benedict's words could be far less
general and casual than they appear at first glance.
"It's not a specific endorsement for (Prime Minister Mario)
Monti but it comes pretty close, given the well-known esteem the
outgoing prime minister enjoys (at the Vatican)," the Italian
news agency Ansa said of the pope's words.
Monti has urged Italians to join a debate on their country's
future. He declared his availability to lead a reform-minded
centrist alliance to seek a second term to complete the economic
reform programme begun when he took office just over a year ago.
He may yet stay on the sidelines, outside elected office,
but still exercising substantial influence over a new centrist
grouping that could at the very least help shape the agenda of
the next government.
The Church has been embarrassed by the scandals surrounding
Berlusconi but at the same time fears the unknown of what a
leftist government might do on issues such as gay marriage and
euthanasia.
SOBER AND STEADY
The former EU Commissioner - once labelled Supermario for
his effectiveness in the job - goes to mass every Sunday with
his wife of 40 years and has impressed the Vatican with his
calmness, sobriety and what the Church sees as a genuine desire
to fix Italy's economic problems and avoid social unrest of the
kind seen in Greece.
Significantly, one of the ministers in Monti's outgoing
technocrat government is Andrea Riccardi, founder of the
internationally prestigious Catholic peace and charity group,
the Sant' Egidio Community.
Riccardi is very influential among Catholics in Italy and
could help deliver the Catholic vote for Monti or anyone else
who promises to continue his policy of economic reform.
Italy's Catholic Church used to support Silvio Berlusconi as
a bulwark against leftist governments. But it has made it clear
to Berlusconi that this time there will be no blessing.
In its reaction to Berlusconi's decision to return to
politics, Famiglia Cristiana, an influential Catholic magazine
with one of Italy's largest weekly circulations, likened him to
a "dinosaur" who could throw "the whole country into chaos".
The magazine accused him of selling Italians a mirage and
trying to lure them with populist promises, such as the
abolition of property taxes on primary residences.
Monti, demonstrating the kind of sobriety the Church says
Italy needs, has said no one loves taxes but if the property
levy is abolished for opportunistic electoral reasons, the move
would throw accounts so out of whack that future governments
would have to re-introduce it at a higher rate.
Berlusconi's adversaries accuse him of wanting to return to
front-line politics to protect his business interests and regain
partial and temporary immunity in trials for corruption and
paying for sex with a minor.
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, head of the Italian Bishops
Conference, has made it clear where he stands on the issue.
"I am shocked by the irresponsibility of people who want to
look after their own affairs while the house is still on fire,"
Bagnasco said.