* Election to be held on Feb. 24-25
* Last polls before blackout gave centre left 5.7 point lead
* Pope coverage could push out Berlusconi media blitz
By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer
ROME, Feb 12 Pope Benedict's resignation could
limit the chances of former Italian prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi closing the gap on the centre-left frontrunner before
this month's election, some pollsters and analysts say.
Berlusconi, who seemed certain to lose a few months ago, has
staged an aggressive campaign based on tax-cut promises that has
eroded the lead of Pier Luigi Bersani's Democratic Party (PD)
and raised the prospect of an inconclusive outcome.
However, some pollsters say the pope's resignation could
clip Berlusconi's wings by eclipsing the election campaign on
television and newspapers at a time when he has just 12 days
left to win over voters.
"This will put the campaign on ice for a while and that is
bad news for Berlusconi who still needs to make up ground," said
Renato Mannheimer, head of the ISPO polling agency.
Final polls published on Friday before a two-week blackout
ahead of the Feb. 24-25 vote gave Bersani an average lead of 5.7
points, down from above 10 percent before start of the campaign.
Under Italy's complicated voting system, that gap would give
Bersani a comfortable majority in the Chamber of Deputies, but
may not guarantee him a majority in the Senate, where seats are
allocated on a regional basis.
Berlusconi's media blitz has involved a spate of "shock
announcements" including the promised reimbursement of a hated
housing levy, the abolition of payroll taxes on new hires, and
an amnesty for tax evaders.
CAMPAIGN COVERAGE
With the election campaign relegated from page one to the
around page 15 of the main newspapers on Tuesday, the impact of
such announcements can be expected to be diluted for several
more days at least.
The pope's decision also dominated Berlusconi's own media
empire on Tuesday. He controls three of Italy's seven national
free-to-air television channels and the largest magazine
publisher.
Although coverage of the Vatican may taper off in the coming
days, speculation over Benedict's successor will ensure that it
shares the spotlight with the election right up to voting day.
"This is going to take visibility away from Berlusconi, and
that should benefit the frontrunner, which is the PD," said
Roberto D'Alimonte, Italy's top election expert. "Berlusconi
needs space in the media to close the gap."
Another aspect cited by some commentators was a possible
connection in voters' minds between the decision of the pope to
step aside due to his age and the refusal of Berlusconi to do
the same even though he has been prime minister four times and
is himself 76-years-old.
"After the pope's announcement Berlusconi seems 20 years
older," said political commentator Antonio Polito in a tweet
that reflected scores of similar remarks on the social network.
However, some pollsters were sceptical that Benedict's
historic decision could affect voting behaviour as all the
biggest parties were well known and their broad policy positions
have already been laid out.
Nicola Piepoli of the prominent Piepoli Institute said he
believed the centre left's lead had already stabilised, while
Maurizio Pessato of the SWG agency said the election race would
soon force its way back to the front of Italy's news agenda.
"One or two days won't change anything. Now 90 percent of
the news is about the pope, but tomorrow it will be 70 percent,
and the next day 50 percent and so on," Pessato said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)