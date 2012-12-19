BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 19 Italy's president on Wednesday indicated that the country could hold a general election on Feb 24.
A statement from the presidential palace said Napolitano had "acknowledged" the opinion of Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri that Feb 24 was the best day to go to the polls.
Wrangling among Italy's political parties in chaotic pre-election manoeuvres has caused the possible date to be bounced back and forth between April and February. Napolitano's statement was the clearest indication yet that February 24 was the favoured date.
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.