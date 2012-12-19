ROME Dec 19 Italy's president on Wednesday indicated that the country could hold a general election on Feb 24.

A statement from the presidential palace said Napolitano had "acknowledged" the opinion of Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri that Feb 24 was the best day to go to the polls.

Wrangling among Italy's political parties in chaotic pre-election manoeuvres has caused the possible date to be bounced back and forth between April and February. Napolitano's statement was the clearest indication yet that February 24 was the favoured date.