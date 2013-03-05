ROME, March 5 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano said on Tuesday it would not be possible to move
forward the March 15 opening of parliament, which is required
before consultations for the formation of a government can
begin.
The inconclusive result of last week's national election,
which thrust the country into political deadlock, had prompted
speculation that the opening of parliament could be brought
forward to try to end the stalemate.
Parliament cannot be seated early because the official
verification of the election results carried out by Italy's
courts will not be done in time, the president said in a
statement.
Political forces will have "ample time for a fruitful
preparatory phase for the head of state's consultations for the
formation of a government," the statement said.