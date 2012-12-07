ROME Dec 7 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
said he would speak to Prime Minister Mario Monti as soon as
possible about the future of his government, whose term ends
early next year, after meeting political party leaders on
Friday.
Napolitano said leaders of former premier Silvio
Berlusconi's PDL party had informed him that they believed the
Monti government had reached its conclusion though they wanted
to contribute to an orderly end of the legislature.
"President Napolitano trusts that while fully respecting the
different political sensibilities and positions, it should be
possible to reach a constructive and correct path at the
institutional level in the interests of the country and its
international image," his office said in a statement.