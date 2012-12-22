ROME Dec 22 Italy's head of state dissolved
parliament on Saturday following the resignation of Prime
Minister Mario Monti, paving the way for a national election in
February.
"I have just signed the decree for the dissolution of
parliament," President Giorgio Napolitano told reporters after
consulting with political leaders.
Monti resigned on Friday, a couple of months ahead of the
end of his term of office, after his government lost the support
of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party.
The date of the election, widely expected to be Feb. 24,
will be decided by Monti's cabinet, which remains in office in a
caretaker capacity.