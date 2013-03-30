ROME, March 30 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano said on Saturday he would remain in office until his
mandate ends on May 15, ruling out an immediate resignation to
allow new elections to be held as soon as possible.
Napolitano told reporters that the failure of political
parties to reach agreement on forming a new government after
last month's deadlocked elections had shown that his options
were limited.
However he added that: "until the final day, I can at least
contribute to creating conditions that are more favourable to
the aim of unblocking a political situation which has ended up
with irreconcilable positions."