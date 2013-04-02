ROME, April 2 The two working groups appointed
by President Giorgio Napolitano to try to identify a way out of
Italy's political gridlock should have finished their work
within 10 days, the president's office said on Tuesday.
"The correct period should be 8-10 days," Napolitano said in
a statement posted on the website of his Quirinale palace.
The two groups, dubbed Napolitano's "wise men", will try to
find common ground among the political parties on economic and
institutional reforms, in the hope this will help the formation
of a government following February's inconclusive election.