ROME, April 12 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano said on Friday that the political deadlock left by
February's deadlocked election can be broken only if opposing
political forces collaborate, and it will be up to his successor
to oversee the process.
No government has been formed since the national election
which left no single political force with a working majority in
parliament.
"The discussions and decisions are in the hands of the
political forces, and it will be my successor who must decide
what to do," Napolitano said after meeting 10 "wise men" he
asked to draft proposals for economic and institutional reforms.
Parliament begins voting to replace Napolitano on April 18.
Constitutional rules have prevented him from dissolving
parliament at the end of his mandate, leaving it to his
successor to call new elections if no accord can be found to
allow the formation of a government.