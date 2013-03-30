ROME, March 30 The Italian president's office
said on Saturday it was opening its press room at 1200 GMT but
gave no details of any statement that may come, following
reports that the head of state is considering standing down to
hasten early elections.
A source close to the situation told Reuters on Saturday
that President Giorgio Napolitano was looking at the option of
resigning early to get around get around constitutional
provisions which prevent a president dissolving parliament in
the final months of his mandate.
Similar reports were carried in all of Italy's main
newspapers following failed attempts to form a government this
week and break a month-long stalemate created by last month's
inconclusive elections.