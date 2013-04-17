ROME, April 17 Matteo Renzi, one of the most
prominent members of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
on Thursday rejected party leader Pier Luigi Bersani's candidate
for the new head of state.
PD sources said earlier that Bersani had reached a deal with
the centre-right to support former Senate speaker Franco Marini
for the crucial role of president to replace Giorgio Napolitano
when voting begins on Thursday.
"We oppose this choice ... our supporters will not vote for
him," said Florence mayor Renzi, who unsuccessfully challenged
Bersani for the PD leadership last year and is believed to
command the support of at least 50 parliamentarians.