ROME, April 23 Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right
indicated on Tuesday that it would consider backing the young
centre-left mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi as Italian prime
minister after his name was suggested by the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD).
Renzi, 38, who opinion polls indicate as the country's most
popular politician, was not even considered in the frame of
possible candidates until late on Monday when he was proposed by
PD executive member Matteo Orfini.
"The People of Freedom (PDL) is not in principle against the
candidacy of Renzi," a parliamentary source fronm Berlusconi's
party told Reuters.
Delegations from the PDL and the PD will meet separately
with President Giorgio Napolitano on Tuesday to make their
proposals for who should lead the country following February's
inconclusive election.
It remains to be seen if Napolitano, who was widely expected
to appoint former prime minister Giulio Amato, will heed their
advice.