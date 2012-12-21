ROME Dec 21 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
tendered his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano on
Friday, the president's office said, paving the way for national
elections in February.
Napolitano is expected to dissolve parliament in the next
few days and has already indicated that the most likely date for
the election is Feb. 24.
He will begin consultations with political leaders on
Saturday to discuss the next steps, the statement said, and in
the meantime he asked Monti to continue in a caretaker capacity.
Monti handed in his resignation during a brief meeting at
the president's palace, shortly after parliament approved his
government's 2013 budget.