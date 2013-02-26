ROME, Feb 26 Following are the results of
Italy's national election held on Sunday and Monday. A few seats
in both the lower and upper house had still not been allocated
by early Tuesday.
Lower House: majority to centre-left of Pier Luigi Bersani
Party Percentage Seats
Bersani centre-left total 29.54 340
Democratic Party 25.42 292
Left Ecology Freedom 3.2 37
Democratic Centre 0.49 6
SVP 0.43 5
Berlusconi centre-right total 29.18 124
People of Freedom 21.56 97
Northern League 4.08 18
Brothers of Italy 1.95 9
5-Star Movement 25.55 108
Monti centrists total 10.56 45
Civil Choice 8.30 37
Centre Union 1.78 8
Senate: deadlock
Party Percentage Seats
Bersani centre-left total 31.63 113
Democratic Party 27.43 105
Left Ecology Freedom 2.97 7
The Megaphone 0.45 1
Berlusconi centre-right total 30.72 116
People of Freedom 22.30 98
Northern League 4.33 17
Great South 0.39 1
5-Star Movement 23.79 54
Monti centrists total 9.13 18
Civil Choice 9.13 18
*Lower house results are still waiting for 13 seats from the
Valle D'Aosta region. Senate results are still waiting for 14
seats to be attributed from Trentino and Valle d'Aosta regions
and from Italians voting abroad.
**Source: Italian interior ministry website. Turnout was
75.11