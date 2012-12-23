ROME Dec 23 Italian caretaker Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Sunday he was aware that his willingness to
play an active role in Italy's upcoming election was a risky
operation.
Monti told state broadcaster RAI that his choice to present
a policy agenda and potentially be the candidate for prime
minister for a political force that adopted it "carries many
risks and a high probability of failure."
Monti said he knew that if he had stayed out of the election
he would have had more chance of becoming state president, but
that he wanted to make a bigger difference in the lives of
Italians than would have been possible as president.