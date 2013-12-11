BRIEF-Conduent Inc enters into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement
* Conduent Inc- on April 7 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016
ROME Dec 11 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday, confirming his parliamentary majority after the withdrawal of a coalition partner last month.
Lawmakers backed the government by 173 to 127. Letta, head of a coalition between the centre-left Democratic Party and smaller centrist and centre-right groups, asked parliament to back a broad programme of reforms which he said would lift Italy's stagnant economy after two years of recession.
The Senate vote followed his comfortable victory in a Chamber of Deputies confidence motion earlier on Wednesday.
Letta called the votes to confirm his majority after Silvio Berlusconi, now banned from parliament, ended seven months of cooperation with the centre-left by pulling his Forza Italia party out of the coalition.
* Conduent Inc- on April 7 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016
WASHINGTON, April 11 The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.