BRIEF-First Republic announces Series H Preferred stock offering
* Public offering of depositary shares, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Feb 25 Italy's centre-right is ahead in the tally for Senate seats, according to a projection by RAI state TV.
The centre-right is seen taking 121 seats, with the centre-left at 96, Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement at 65, and outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's party at 19. A Senate majority is 158.
Senate seats are awarded on a regional basis. Projections for the overall vote showed both blocs tied at 30.7 percent.
* Public offering of depositary shares, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 31 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish shrank before the end of May, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.