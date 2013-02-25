ROME Feb 25 Italy's centre-right is ahead in the tally for Senate seats, according to a projection by RAI state TV.

The centre-right is seen taking 121 seats, with the centre-left at 96, Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement at 65, and outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's party at 19. A Senate majority is 158.

Senate seats are awarded on a regional basis. Projections for the overall vote showed both blocs tied at 30.7 percent.