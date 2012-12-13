ROME Dec 13 When Mariangela Schiena moved to
Rome from southern Italy 11 years ago, all she hoped for was a
simple life, with a roof over her head and a home where she
could start a family.
After she and her 28-year old boyfriend Henok Mulugeta lost
their jobs in shops six months ago in Italy's economic slump,
she decided there was only one way to achieve her goals: move
into a squat.
"Everything was getting more expensive, not just bills, and
we couldn't make it to the end of the month," said Schiena, 31,
as she shivered near a portable heater in an abandoned public
archives building on the outskirts of Rome.
"The first night that I slept here, I woke up in the morning
and thought: how nice! I don't have to pay rent anymore. I don't
have to worry about not being able to make ends meet."
Their radical solution reflects the growing problems facing
young people, immigrants and others struggling in Italy's
year-long recession - key issues as campaigning begins for a
national election expected in February.
Prime Minister Mario Monti has hiked taxes and cut public
spending to try to reduce Italy's huge debt, measures that have
pleased investors but deepened the downturn in the euro zone's
third largest economy, hitting consumers and businesses hard.
Youth unemployment is now more than 35 percent, triple the
overall rate, and companies usually offer young people only
temporary contracts with limited benefits, meaning many live at
home with their parents or move abroad.
Monti, an unelected technocrat, said at the weekend he
intends to resign as soon as the 2013 budget is approved,
prompting Italy's main banking and business associations to call
on the next government to uphold his reform agenda.
But for ordinary Italians, higher taxes have eaten into
already squeezed personal finances. Consumers have cut back on
shopping, forcing many stores to close down, and pushing people
like Schiena and Mulugeta out of work.
Schiena, for one, said she had completely lost faith in the
Italian political class. She is among roughly half of Italians
who surveys show are either undecided or will abstain in the
elections.
"I used to vote, but for the past two years I am abstaining
out of protest. All our politicians are corrupt," she said.
SQUATTERS ON THE RISE?
Rome City Council says it knows of about 2,850 properties
that are illegally occupied by squatters in the capital but is
reluctant to give detailed comparisons with previous years. A
spokeswoman said only that authorities evicted squatters from
176 properties in 2011, up from 157 in 2007.
Schiena said she was initially sceptical about looking at
the kind of improvised accommodation which was previously used
by only very desperate groups such as illegal immigrants.
She and her Ethiopian partner Mulugeta share the rambling
maze of corridors with 140 families, mainly immigrants from
countries including Tunisia and Ecuador. They said more and more
people were joining squat meetings and protests in recent months
and asking to move in.
Noisy neighbours, thin walls, leaking ceilings and shared
bathrooms have been among the hardest things to get used to,
they said, but the communal atmosphere also has benefits.
"You don't have to worry about going hungry," said Mulugeta.
"People check up on their neighbours and help each other out if
they need something."
There is a children's playroom in part of the building, a
large hall for parties and assemblies, cleaning rotas for the
toilets and decorated Christmas trees in the corridors.
Schiena and Mulugeta have spent money earned from one-off
cleaning jobs to furnish their sparse room with kitchen
appliances, shelves and a double bed. They even have a
television, a Sky subscription and a video games console.
Though they will not be taking part in the elections, the
couple did hope for a shift to a left-wing government who would
be sympathetic to the difficulties faced by younger generations.
"I heard something about Italy coming out of the crisis. But
all my friends are losing their jobs from one day to the next, I
don't think this crisis is over," said Schiena.
"We just want a simple, tranquil life, to raise a child.
But my fear is that things won't change, and I will not be able
to live the life that I wanted."