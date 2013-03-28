China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ROME, March 28 There is still a chance to break Italy's political deadlock, a centre-left official said on Thursday, as talks ended on how to form a government following last months inconclusive election.
"We think that at this point, there is still space to resolve this in a positive way. It often happens that the most delicate issues get resolved in their final phase," Democratic Party (PD) Senate leader Luigi Zanda told reporters.
The PD is the biggest party in the centre-left coalition, whose leader Pier Luigi Bersani is due to report to President Giorgio Napolitano later on Thursday on whether he has enough support to form a government.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.