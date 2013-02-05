* Reimbursing property tax would cost 8 bln euros
* Economists doubt plans to fund scrapping the tax
* Say cutting labour taxes should be priority
By Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte
MILAN/ROME, Feb 5 The pledge by former Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to pay back a much-hated
property tax could be a vote winner at this month's election but
would be hard to fulfil and there are better ways to revive the
economy, analysts said.
The tax on primary residences that Berlusconi had abolished
in 2008 was reintroduced at the end of 2011 by Mario Monti's
technocrat government as part of efforts to shore up public
finances and restore investor confidence as Italy's borrowing
cost soared.
The tax, known as IMU, brought in around 24 billion euros of
which 4 billion came from primary residences.
"The new government would need to find at least 8 billion
euros as soon as it gets into power to cut and reimburse the
property tax on first homes," said Unicredit economist Loredana
Federico.
Berlusconi promised on Sunday to scrap the tax at his first
cabinet meeting and refund payments made last year.
The move would be funded partly by striking a deal with
Switzerland to tax financial activities there by Italian
citizens, and partly by cutting waste and downsizing Italy's
bloated political apparatus, Berlusconi said.
Both strategies raise doubts. Italy and Switzerland have
been negotiating on a tax agreement since May but the talks
stalled in December with key sticking points still not agreed.
"Revenues from a deal with Switzerland are not predictable
and a large part of them will be one-off," said Fedele De
Novellis, economist at think-thank REF.
Plans to halve the number of lawmakers, cut waste, and
eliminate public financing of political parties have often been
proposed before, most recently by Monti, but have always been
resisted in parliament.
PRIORITIES
But even if Berlusconi did find adequate resources, they
could be better used by cutting payroll taxes which would do
more to make the recession-hit economy more competitive,
economists said.
"Italy could live with high taxes on property if it reduced
taxes on labour to boost the competitiveness of its companies,"
said Alberto Zanardi, professor of public finance at Bologna
University.
This 'fiscal devaluation' would help Italian exporters
suffering due to the appreciation of the euro, Zanardi said.
De Novellis suggested a two-pronged approach of lower
payroll taxes and tax breaks for the lowest earners.
Most opinion polls indicate a centre-left coalition, headed
by Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani, will win the Feb.
24-25 vote.
The gap between the centre left and the centre right has,
however, been narrowing steadily since Berlusconi returned to
active politics.
"Pledges on taxes during the electoral campaign are based
more on the popularity of the proposals than on their sense in
terms of economic policy," said De Novellis.
Berlusconi won a 2008 election thanks to a promise to scrap
a similar property tax, which he did fulfil, but analysts say
Italians are now more sceptical.
A poll conducted on Monday by the SWG agency showed
Berlusconi was the least credible on taxes among all the
political leaders, convincing only 18 percent of those surveyed.
(Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by
Gavin Jones and Robin Pomeroy)