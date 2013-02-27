ROME Feb 27 The junior partner in Italy's centre-left coalition on Wednesday rejected forming a governing alliance with the centre-right after neither side won enough seats to govern in this week's election.

"No grand coalition," said Nichi Vendola, leader of the Left Ecology Freedom party, after a meeting with centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani.

In a statement, Vendola said he hoped populist leader Beppe Grillo did not want a right-left government either, and called for a government that would "give an electric shock" to the country. Grillo said earlier he would not support either coalition in parliament.