MILAN May 11 The head of Italian market watchdog Consob on Monday flagged risks that the European Central Bank's bond purchases may fuel speculative bubbles in stock markets.

"The huge liquidity injected into stock markets contributed to a sudden increased in share prices," Chairman Giuseppe Vegas said at Consob's annual meeting with the financial community.

"In particular, rising price/earnings ratios may signal risks of a speculative bubble," he said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)