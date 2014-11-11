ROME Nov 11 An elderly couple was believed to
be buried under a mudslide which crushed their house in northern
Italy and a woman, trapped in her Tuscany home by heavy
flooding, died of a heart attack on Tuesday.
There was little hope of finding the couple alive after the
wave of mud and debris hit the village of Leivi in the
north-western region of Liguria, a spokesman for the civil
protection agency said.
The regions of Tuscany, Liguria, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna
were all badly affected by torrential rain and flooding.
As the rain persisted, schools were closed and the civil
protection agency said it would maintain maximum alert levels in
Liguria until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.
"Some towns have had more the 20 centimetres (8 inches) of
rain in 12 hours on terribly fragile terrain," the head of
Italy's civil protection agency, Franco Gabrielli, said.
Buildings were evacuated in Liguria's main city, Genoa, and
several towns in the region were knee deep in water after
torrential rain caused three rivers to burst their banks,
rekindling a festering row over environmental neglect.
Italy's unstable, mountainous landscape leaves it vulnerable
to flooding and landslides and Liguria, between the sea and a
ring of steep mountains, is particularly exposed. The problems
have long been made worse by abandonment of farmland,
unauthorised construction and poorly planned infrastructure.
Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said much of the
responsibility lay with repeated amnesties which have encouraged
illegal housebuilding, and vowed that the amnesties would stop.
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)