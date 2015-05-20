ROME May 20 A plan by the world's largest
home-appliance maker Whirlpool to cut almost 2,000 jobs in Italy
is "disgraceful", the Italian industry minister said on
Wednesday, after the white goods group increased a redundancy
target.
Whirlpool has been in government-brokered talks for a month
with labour unions over a restructuring plan it launched in
April after agreeing to take over smaller Italian rival Indesit
last year.
The U.S. company said on Wednesday it would cut 480 staff in
Italy on top of 1,350 redundancies it announced in April. A
large chunk of these will hit the poorer south of the country,
where unemployment remains high.
Industry Minister Federica Guidi said she was disappointed
by the outcome of the talks and the redundancy plans outweighed
the benefit of 500 million euros ($555.30 million) Whirlpool
pledged to invest in Italy, and the company's plans to move some
production to Italy from abroad.
The government is willing to bring the parties together for
further negotiations, but only once the company has presented
"credible and tangible" proposals that give guarantees to
workers, Guidi said in a statement.
Gianluca Ficco, leader of the UILM trade union for the
sector, said the total redundancies could come to more than
2,000 people out of Whirlpool's current staff of 6,700 in Italy.
The plan envisages the closure of two Italian plants, one of
which, in the southern region of Caserta, employs 815 people.
Workers at the Caserta factory plan to go on strike on Friday.
Whirlpool says the cuts announced on Wednesday are necessary
because its acquisition of Indesit doubled its administrative
staff. All the job cuts are due to be carried out by 2018.
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)