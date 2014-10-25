MILAN Oct 25 Italian lawmakers have put forward
a proposal for free Wi-Fi in thousands of public places to
bridge a gap with other European countries in broadband
penetration, e-government and other digital servies that is
dragging on the economy.
Under the plan, large shops, taxis, airports, law courts and
other public places would have to set up an Internet connection
and offer no-password wireless access free.
"We are really badly placed when it comes to Internet
access," Sergio Boccadutri, a member of the ruling Democratic
Party and sponsor of the proposal, said.
"Free Wi-Fi would have a big cultural impact and help the
economy recover, starting from industries such as tourism."
The proposal, filed this week, has the support of more than
100 members of parliament and would earmark 5 million euros
($6.3 million) over three years as a contribution to buying
equipment. The proposers aim to bring the bill before parliament
by mid-2015.
According to a report this month by Milan's Politecnico
university, high prices and the lack of access infrastructure
are the main barriers to households using the Internet.
Data in the study showed penetration of broadband services
with a speed exceeding 30 Megabits per second in Italy is lower
than 1 percent, well below the European average of 6 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Louise Ireland)