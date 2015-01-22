MILAN Jan 22 Italian Wine Brands (IWB) will
debut on the Milan stock exchange on Monday, becoming the first
wine group to be listed in the country, besides much larger food
and beverage companies.
IWB, which combines Giordano Vini and Provinco Italia
wineries, will float shares on the AIM, the Italian stock
exchange market dedicated to smaller companies, the Milan bourse
said in a statement on Thursday.
The two wine companies have combined revenues of around 140
million euros ($159 million) and produce 44 million bottles
annually, of which 70 percent are sold abroad.
IWB will debut on the bourse through a financial vehicle
dubbed IPO Challenger.
The company hopes to become an aggregator for other Italian
wine producers that want to join forces to expand abroad, the
top official at IPO Challenger Luca Giacometti told Reuters in
December.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Francesca Landini)