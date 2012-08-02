MADRID Aug 2 Prime Minister Mario Monti said he did not know if Italy would seek European Union help to lower borrowing costs just hours after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said countries must do so before the ECB would step in.

"I do not know if Italy will ask for activation of this instrument," Monti told reporters in Madrid during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"We will have to examine the characteristics and see if we need it or not," Monti said, adding that such considerations were "premature" and for now Italy had "no intention".

Monti also said Draghi had "taken many steps forward, and no steps back" on Thursday, and that he is not sure that financial markets had "fully assessed" what he said at his news conference.

The spread between the yields on 10-year benchmark German Bunds and Italian BTPs rose above 500 after Monti's non-committal comments on Italy seeking help to lower yields.