MADRID Aug 2 Prime Minister Mario Monti said he
did not know if Italy would seek European Union help to lower
borrowing costs just hours after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said countries must do so before the ECB would step
in.
"I do not know if Italy will ask for activation of this
instrument," Monti told reporters in Madrid during a joint press
conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
"We will have to examine the characteristics and see if we
need it or not," Monti said, adding that such considerations
were "premature" and for now Italy had "no intention".
Monti also said Draghi had "taken many steps forward, and no
steps back" on Thursday, and that he is not sure that financial
markets had "fully assessed" what he said at his news
conference.
The spread between the yields on 10-year benchmark German
Bunds and Italian BTPs rose above 500 after Monti's
non-committal comments on Italy seeking help to lower yields.