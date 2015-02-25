(Adds details from conference call)

MILAN Feb 25 Italian online retailer Yoox sees as "reasonable" market expectations of a 19 percent rise in revenue this year and will take measures to shield its profit margins from the impact of a weaker Russian rouble.

Yoox reported on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 48.8 million euros, broadly in line with a forecast of 49.4 million euro in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Yoox, which operates three own shopping websites and also online stores for other brands, said earlier this month its sales rose 15 percent last year to 524 million euros.

Revenue growth is set to accelerate next, Chief Executive Federico Marchetti told an analyst call.

Head of investor relations Silvia Scagnelli defined "reasonable" market expectations for 2015 revenue of around 624 million euros.

She also said group gross margin would improve compared to last year.

Yoox blamed a fall in the core profit margin in the fourth quarter on the weakness of the rouble and the Japanese yen, as well as spending for promotional activities.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA was flat from a year earlier but fell to 13.7 percent of sales compared with 15.8 percent in the last quarter of 2013.

Scagnelli said Yoox this year would raise prices further in Russia, where a financial crisis has driven down the value of the rouble sharply against foreign currencies.

Yoox will "limit the availability of products in Russia only to the most profitable categories and also limit marketing investments," she said. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)