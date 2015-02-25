(Adds details from conference call)
MILAN Feb 25 Italian online retailer Yoox
sees as "reasonable" market expectations of a 19
percent rise in revenue this year and will take measures to
shield its profit margins from the impact of a weaker Russian
rouble.
Yoox reported on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in 2014
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 48.8 million euros, broadly in line with a forecast
of 49.4 million euro in a consensus of five analysts compiled by
Reuters.
Yoox, which operates three own shopping websites and also
online stores for other brands, said earlier this month its
sales rose 15 percent last year to 524 million euros.
Revenue growth is set to accelerate next, Chief Executive
Federico Marchetti told an analyst call.
Head of investor relations Silvia Scagnelli defined
"reasonable" market expectations for 2015 revenue of around 624
million euros.
She also said group gross margin would improve compared to
last year.
Yoox blamed a fall in the core profit margin in the fourth
quarter on the weakness of the rouble and the Japanese yen, as
well as spending for promotional activities.
Fourth-quarter EBITDA was flat from a year earlier but fell
to 13.7 percent of sales compared with 15.8 percent in the last
quarter of 2013.
Scagnelli said Yoox this year would raise prices further in
Russia, where a financial crisis has driven down the value of
the rouble sharply against foreign currencies.
Yoox will "limit the availability of products in Russia only
to the most profitable categories and also limit marketing
investments," she said.
