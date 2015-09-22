MILAN, Sept 22 Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into a number of top executives at unlisted mid-sized lender Popolare di Vicenza for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators, a statement from the prosecutors' office said.

The statement from prosecutors in the northeastern city of Vicenza said tax police were searching the offices of the bank, one of 13 Italian lenders under the supervision of the European Central Bank, in four cities including the Vicenza headquarters.

It said the investigation was at a preliminary stage and did not name those being probed. In a statement the bank said it was fully cooperating with authorities.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)