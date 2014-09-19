* ECB programme could allow banks to offload SME
subordinated risk
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The prospect of the European Central
Bank buying ABS assets at an attractive price and in size is
spurring some Italian banks to consider selling the entire
capital structure of SME loans, local sources told IFR.
In the past two weeks ECB President Mario Draghi has hinted
that, as part of the purchase programme, the ECB could buy
guaranteed mezzanine paper. This triggered a debate on which
national level entity could underwrite the risk. But German,
Dutch and French politicians have already given the plan the
cold shoulder, according to JP Morgan and Rabobank analysts.
Finding a guarantor may now seem less relevant, sources from
three banks argue, if the ECB buys senior bonds at tight enough
spreads to allow the banks to divert some of the margins down
more junior tranches, making those more attractive to investors.
"Many large investors, especially from the US, have
approached us [about being] interested in SME deals, but they
would only bother buying if the deals were thick enough and
offered all tranches," a head of global markets at one Italian
bank said.
"If we get reassurance that we can move spreads down the
structure, it'd unleash big opportunities for SME deals," the
banker said.
Given that financing the SME sector, with the aim of
supporting the real economy, is supposedly at the heart of the
ECB asset purchase, this could prove an important development
for the market.
Investor appetite for mezzanine and junior risk has hardly
waned through the crisis, but for originating banks it has been
highly uneconomical, especially on SME deals, which are more
capital intensive than others asset classes, Gareth Davies, head
of ABS research at JP Morgan said.
"The ECB should buy senior bonds at such a level that would
make distributing mezzanine economically viable," he said.
If banks were able to do so, the ABS boat could finally veer
from the mere funding space to capital-relief land.
With covered bonds often yielding 10bp or less over swaps
and senior unsecured debt floating around 50bp, the ABS market
is not cost effective in the funding battle, Davies said. But
the ECB programme could indirectly unleash ABS's potential for
risk transfer and capital relief, "which is arguably a much
bigger problem than liquidity," Ruben van Leeuwen from Rabobank
wrote in a research note.
Already the possiblity of ECB action has helped drive senior
ABS spreads significantly lower, especially in the periphery
where Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that senior Spanish RMBS
has tightened 40-50bp to the 70-90bp range since Draghi's
purchase announcement. And the industry expects this to spill
over to the mezzanine and junior segments too.
"His announcement helped the speed of repricing the asset
class to a level that makes stack distribution feasible," Davies
said.
But critics say Italian lenders still lack incentives to
open credit to the SME universe even though the economics of
selling whole deals are improving.
The stagnation of the country's economy means investment
risks remain high with both lenders and borrowers. SMEs remain
an unattractive borrower and are "hardly looking for credit," a
source at another Italian bank said.
Banks' funding needs are low and liquidity ratios high. Data
released on Thursday by the ECB on the new batch of TLTRO
funding - aimed particularly at bringing down borrowing costs
for businesses in the periphery - showed banks grabbed only
82bn of the 400bn on offer.
Italian lenders, which took 23bn of the programme, will not
be incentivised to turn liquidity into investment unless they
see substantial reforms and changes in the macro backdrop,
another Italian banker said.
Until then, the ECB is "loading a lot of fuel in a car
without an engine," the banker said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti)