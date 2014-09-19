* ECB programme could allow banks to offload SME subordinated risk

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The prospect of the European Central Bank buying ABS assets at an attractive price and in size is spurring some Italian banks to consider selling the entire capital structure of SME loans, local sources told IFR.

In the past two weeks ECB President Mario Draghi has hinted that, as part of the purchase programme, the ECB could buy guaranteed mezzanine paper. This triggered a debate on which national level entity could underwrite the risk. But German, Dutch and French politicians have already given the plan the cold shoulder, according to JP Morgan and Rabobank analysts.

Finding a guarantor may now seem less relevant, sources from three banks argue, if the ECB buys senior bonds at tight enough spreads to allow the banks to divert some of the margins down more junior tranches, making those more attractive to investors.

"Many large investors, especially from the US, have approached us [about being] interested in SME deals, but they would only bother buying if the deals were thick enough and offered all tranches," a head of global markets at one Italian bank said.

"If we get reassurance that we can move spreads down the structure, it'd unleash big opportunities for SME deals," the banker said.

Given that financing the SME sector, with the aim of supporting the real economy, is supposedly at the heart of the ECB asset purchase, this could prove an important development for the market.

Investor appetite for mezzanine and junior risk has hardly waned through the crisis, but for originating banks it has been highly uneconomical, especially on SME deals, which are more capital intensive than others asset classes, Gareth Davies, head of ABS research at JP Morgan said.

"The ECB should buy senior bonds at such a level that would make distributing mezzanine economically viable," he said.

If banks were able to do so, the ABS boat could finally veer from the mere funding space to capital-relief land.

With covered bonds often yielding 10bp or less over swaps and senior unsecured debt floating around 50bp, the ABS market is not cost effective in the funding battle, Davies said. But the ECB programme could indirectly unleash ABS's potential for risk transfer and capital relief, "which is arguably a much bigger problem than liquidity," Ruben van Leeuwen from Rabobank wrote in a research note.

Already the possiblity of ECB action has helped drive senior ABS spreads significantly lower, especially in the periphery where Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that senior Spanish RMBS has tightened 40-50bp to the 70-90bp range since Draghi's purchase announcement. And the industry expects this to spill over to the mezzanine and junior segments too.

"His announcement helped the speed of repricing the asset class to a level that makes stack distribution feasible," Davies said.

But critics say Italian lenders still lack incentives to open credit to the SME universe even though the economics of selling whole deals are improving.

The stagnation of the country's economy means investment risks remain high with both lenders and borrowers. SMEs remain an unattractive borrower and are "hardly looking for credit," a source at another Italian bank said.

Banks' funding needs are low and liquidity ratios high. Data released on Thursday by the ECB on the new batch of TLTRO funding - aimed particularly at bringing down borrowing costs for businesses in the periphery - showed banks grabbed only 82bn of the 400bn on offer.

Italian lenders, which took 23bn of the programme, will not be incentivised to turn liquidity into investment unless they see substantial reforms and changes in the macro backdrop, another Italian banker said.

Until then, the ECB is "loading a lot of fuel in a car without an engine," the banker said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)