SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazil's credit markets will
continue to sag as economic growth stagnates, with weak loan
book growth trends extending well into next year, a senior
executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's largest bank
by market value, said on Wednesday.
Even as Brazil's economy expands little, non-performing loan
indicators will begin to stabilize at Itaú in coming quarters
after repeated declines, Chief Risk Officer Eduardo Vassimon
said at the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. Itaú's 90-day
default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies in Brazil,
fell to 3.4 percent of outstanding loans in the second quarter,
the eighth consecutive quarterly decline in the indicator.
The central bank forecasts bank lending in Brazil to grow
about 12 percent this year, the slowest pace of expansion in
credit in Latin America's largest economy in at least 10 years.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)