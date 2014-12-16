SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Latin America's largest bank by market value, has no immediate
plans to buy a rival overseas as an ongoing decline in Brazil's
currency is making foreign acquisitions more expensive, a senior
executive said on Tuesday.
"With the dollar gaining ground and staying at a high level,
it is hard to think of potential overseas transactions at this
point," said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Itaú's senior vice
president for investor relations, at a São Paulo event.
This year, the bank gained control of Chilean lender
CorpBanca SA, and expects to complete a merger of both lenders'
Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian operations next year as part of
the transaction. São Paulo-based Itaú is Brazil's largest
non-government bank.
