By Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO Jan 9 Itau Unibanco
, Brazil's largest private lender, may
increase provisions for company loan defaults in 2015 due to a
corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras that has
implicated several major construction firms, the bank's senior
vice president for risk and compliance said.
Marcelo Kopel, also head of investor relations with Itau,
spoke to Reuters as market concerns mounted that the company
known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA will break off
deals with contractors accused of defrauding the firm while
executives skimmed billions of dollars from major projects.
"There could be a reinforcement of provisions, if needed,"
said Kopel late on Thursday. "We are watching the possible
consequences of this in the supply chain."
Fitch rating agency said on Thursday the risk within oil and
construction-related loan portfolios of many Brazilian banks has
risen due to the corruption scandals.
Kopel said, however, that the majority of Itau's loans to
construction firms are linked to projects and are only disbursed
as work advances.
Overall, Itau's expenses for loss provisions related to
defaults should grow in line with its credit portfolio in 2015,
Kopel said, because its lending to individuals has been focused
on lower-risk portfolios like mortgages and payroll loans.
Kopel said the bank would be conservative in granting loans
in 2015, given the weak outlook for Brazil's economy.
"I wouldn't be surprised if our portfolio posted
single-digit growth this year," said Kopel. He said the forecast
likely applies for most private-sector banks, which should grow
less than their state-run rivals.
In two years, private-sector lenders may start winning back
market share from state banks, Kopel said, since President Dilma
Rousseff's new economic team has highlighted the need to slow
down subsidized lending as it shores up government accounts.
Itau should expand its focus on "no-risk" operations like
credit cards and insurance, which require lower capital
commitment, in order to guarantee profit levels, he said.
Overall, the bank's forecasts are based on a weak economic
outlook as Rousseff's government works to improve Brazil's
fiscal balance and foreign accounts.
"The announcements so far are consistent with a scenario of
gradually recovering confidence among businesses and investors,
which should gain traction throughout the year," he said.
