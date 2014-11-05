MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's results in the fourth quarter are likely to remain solid, in spite of a deterioration in activity and other economic indicators in Brazil, executives said at a conference call on Wednesday.
"Nothing indicates that earings will be impacted by short-term trends in the economy," said Alfredo Setubal, senior vice president for investor relations, at a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings. Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted on Tuesday record third-quarter profit that beat expectations by a large margin. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.