NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Brazil's largest private bank Itau
is set to break a six-month drought in dollar bond issuance from
the country with a three-year bond offering which will price on
Monday.
Itau's bond deal, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB+, follows a new issue
from Brazilian cement maker Votorantim Cimentos in the euro
market on May 7.
Itau's planned offering would be the first such sale by a
Brazilian issuer in the US dollar market since November, when a
slew of arrests connected to an alleged bribery scheme at
state-run oil company Petrobras rattled market's faith in the
country.
"We are seeing (Itau's deal) as a real reopener of the US
dollar market for Brazil," said one syndicate banker not
involved in either sale. "I don't know if Votorantim was the
icebreaker everyone was looking for."
At initial price thoughts of low 200bp area over US
Treasuries, Itau's new bond was seen offering investors an
attractive yield to lure them back into the market. That level
was later revised to guidance of 200bp, plus or minus 10bp.
"There is no better credit than Itau to reopen the market,"
said one New York-based origination banker. "It will test the
appetite for Brazil and Brazilian risk."
Though it could have raised funds issuing locally at a
cheaper cost, bankers said raising funds in dollars made sense
for the bank, which recently bid US$2.2bn for a controlling
stake in Chilean lender CorpBanca.
Fresh doubts over the completion of the merger emerged last
week when CorpBanca said the value of the merger was worth more
than originally calculated.
According to Reuters, Itau improved the dividend payout
proposal to minority shareholders as a way to sweeten its
proposal.
This comes amid speculation that Itau may be raising funds
to cover any shortfall in the initial bid.
Itau has simply said proceeds from the sale will be used for
general corporate purposes.
"I feel like there is still strong institutional demand for
Brazil and people would love this credit at this level," said
the first banker, who argued fair value for the new issue,
Itau's first senior bond in a while, would probably be around
190bp over Treasuries.
To another banker, however, the deal looked expensive if
compared to the bank's cost of funding in the local market.
"I think people are scratching their heads. Swapped back...
this looks like funding at 106% of (local benchmark) CDI, which
looks pretty expensive," he said.
He argued Itau could easily raise three-year funding locally
at 100% of CDI - equivalent to a spread over US Treasuries of
165bp-170bp - or even cheaper.
BB Securities, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Itau BBA and Santander are the bookrunners on the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by and Shankar
Ramakrishnan)